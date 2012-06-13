Defensives lead European shares up in cautious trade

BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp says CSA sale won't change credit ratings
* Says CSA sale should support capacity utilisation at Steel Europe
LONDON, June 13 Europe's top shares crept higher on Wednesday as investors cautiously topped up holdings ahead of a potentially tumultuous weekend when Greece holds fresh elections, with gains seen limited as broader euro zone tensions temper risk appetite.
By 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 2.11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 992.29, having risen 0.7 percent on Tuesday, although overriding nervousness in the market was highlighted by a 1.3 percent rise in the Euro STOXX Volatility index.
"We're seeing tentative gains. It is not quite the calm before the storm but investors are trying to position themselves ahead of the weekend when the fate of Greece could be decided," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
Defensive stocks such as drugmakers, including Akzo Nobel, and food and beverage firms led gainers in an indication of the tepid investor appetite for risk.
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors await details of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.