Frail economy hits Europe shares, cbank action eyed

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.7 percent
* Euro STOXX 50 faces resistance around 2,200-2,250
* Cyclical shares like miners retreat
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 22 European shares extended the
previous session's losses on Friday as recent poor macroeconomic
data raised fresh concerns about the pace of global economic
recovery, lowering investors' appetite for riskier assets and
sending growth-linked shares down.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index, which
generally suffers during a challenging economic environment,
fell 1.5 percent as several reports suggested on Thursday that a
slowdown in manufacturing growth worldwide threatened profit
margins of companies. Oils fell 1.6 percent.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,001.91 points after
falling 0.5 percent in the previous session on poor economic
data from the United States, China and Europe on jobs, housing
and manufacturing.
"Investors are worried about a bigger than expected slowdown
in the U.S. economy at a time when Europe's debt crisis remains
unresolved and China is facing a slowdown," Koen De Leus,
strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels, said.
"But being too short is risky as central banks have said
that they are ready to intervene if the situation deteriorates
further. The best strategy could be to stay neutral, as being
long also doesn't seem to be a good move in the current
environment."
De Leus said the market had already factored in a lot of
risk, so the possibility of equities collapsing was limited, but
the market could easily fall as much as 5 percent in the coming
weeks if the European politicians dithered and failed to take
some bold steps to resolve the debt crisis.
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try to
find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in
the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week. Dangerously
high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have eased on hopes for
policy initiatives at the Brussels summit on June 28/29.
TECHNCIAL OUTLOOK
The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6
percent to 2,187.14 points. Charts showed the index might
struggle around the resistance area between a horizontal line at
2,200 and the 50-day moving average at 2,206.
"I believe we need some further downside in the next few
days, possibly towards 2,110, from where we could see another
short-term rally phase," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior
technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
"But the upside potential will be limited. The prices will
not succeed in the next rally phase to break the 2,200-2,250
resistance area. Markets in general are building the next
short-term lower top phase within a longer-term bear market."
Banks outperformed, with the euro zone banking index
rising 0.3 percent. Banco Santander and BBVA
rose 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively after independent
audits presented on Thursday showed Spain's banks will need up
to 62 billion euros in capital needs under stressed economic
conditions, lower than the 100 billion euro bailout fund Spain
received to address its banking crisis.
Spain's IBEX share index was up 1 percent.
Banks initially fell in a knee-jerk reaction after Moody's
downgraded late on Thursday 15 of the world's top banks, cutting
credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of
losses they face from volatile capital markets activities.
Traders said the downgrade was already factored in did not
surprise investors.
Among individual movers, Holcim fell 3.9 percent
after its Indian subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements
were slapped with a 390 million Swiss franc fine for
price-fixing.