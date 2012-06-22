European shares fall; downside seen limited

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent
* Growth-linked sectors like miners, oils down
* Analysts suggest balanced stance on equities
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 22 European shares fell on Friday,
led by growth-linked stocks, as recent poor macroeconomic data
raised fresh concerns about the pace of global economic
recovery, although analysts said the possibility of a steep
sell-off in the near term was limited.
Miners, which generally suffer in a challenging
economic environment, fell 1.3 percent as several reports
suggested on Thursday that a slowdown in manufacturing growth
worldwide threatened profit margins of companies. Oils
fell 1.6 percent, while chemical stocks dropped 1.7 percent.
At 1027 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,005.14 points after
falling 0.5 percent in the previous session on poor economic
data from the United States, China and Europe on jobs, housing
and manufacturing.
"Macro indicators show we are entering into a softer period
for growth. We will continue to see a muddle through scenario
where things are a little bit on the weaker side, but you also
have some policy response and cheap valuations," Asbjorn Trolle
Hansen, head of muliti assets at Nordea Asset Management, said.
"We have scaled down our equity weightings over the last
months and added long-term German bonds. We are very close to
'neutral' on equities from strong 'overweight' at the beginning
of the year, but still see some value in the equity market."
The STOXX Europe 600 index trades at a 9.5 times
its one year forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12.5
and 11.8 times for the U.S. S&P 500 index, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Hansen said he would like to see an end to negative earnings
revisions by analysts before considering becoming overweight in
equities again.
Analysts said there was a need to have a balanced portfolio
as further deterioration in the economic outlook and the euro
zone debt situation would induce politicians and central banks
to take appropriate action to stimulate growth.
Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels,
said the market had already factored in a lot of risk, so the
possibility of equities collapsing was limited, but the market
could easily fall as much as 5 percent in the coming weeks if
European politicians dithered and failed to take some bold steps
to resolve the debt crisis.
"But being too short is risky as central banks have said
that they are ready to intervene if the situation deteriorates
further. The best strategy could be to stay neutral, as being
long also doesn't seem to be a good move in the current
environment."
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try to
find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in
the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week. High
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have eased on hopes for
policy initiatives at the summit on June 28/29.
BANKS OUTPERFORM
Banks, however, bucked the trend, with the euro zone banking
index rising 1.2 percent, led by Spanish banks after
independent audits showed on Thursday Spain's banks will need up
to 62 billion euros in capital needs under stressed economic
conditions, lower than the 100 billion euro bailout fund Spain
would receive to address its banking crisis.
Bankinter rose 3.6 percent, BBVA was up
1.8 percent and Banco de Valencia rose 3.7 percent.
Spain's IBEX share index was up 1.2 percent,
outperforming the wider market.
The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.1
percent to 2,196.43 points. Charts showed the index might
struggle around the resistance area between a horizontal line at
2,200 and the 50-day moving average at 2,206.
"I believe we need some further downside in the next few
days, possibly towards 2,110, from where we could see another
short-term rally phase," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior
technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
"But the upside potential will be limited. The prices will
not succeed in the next rally phase to break the 2,200-2,250
resistance area. Markets in general are building the next
short-term lower top phase within a longer-term bear market."
Among individual movers, Holcim fell 2.3 percent
after its Indian subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements
were slapped with a 390 million Swiss franc fine for
price-fixing.