European shares dip, hold near highs on stimulus hopes

* FTSEurofirst down 0.1 percent, near 13-month high

* Defensives drag, miners gain

* Fed, China stimulus, German court ruling eyed

By David Brett

LONDON, Sept 10 European shares eased on Monday as falls in defensive stocks outweighed gains by miners, with the main index holding close to multi-month highs on hopes of stimulus measures from the U.S. and China following weak data.

By 1022 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.83 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,104.89, having hit a 13-month intraday high on Friday on enthusiasm over the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan.

On Monday, utilities and food and beverages were the main drags on the market.

Miners benefited from the stimulus expectations as well as hopes an improved offer by commodities trader Glencore for Xstrata could trigger more mergers.

Following weak U.S. payrolls data on Friday, Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams said sluggish earnings growth made stimulus action this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve more likely.

Weak trade data from the world's biggest consumer of raw materials, China, fuelled expectations of more pro-growth policy moves there too.

"(More stimulus) should lend further support to risk assets after the ECB delivered the goods last week, although investors should be aware of potential political complications," Williams said.

The uncertainty, centred mainly on Europe, saw trading volumes on the continent fall back to their summer lows ahead of a raft of potentially market-moving events.

A German constitutional court ruling on Wednesday on the legality of the euro zone's permanent rescue fund could impact the ECB's bond buying plan, while elections in the Netherlands and talks between Greece and its lenders will also be watched closely.

"There are some that are positioned defensively and may well be willing the (court) to plunge the euro zone into chaos" by ruling against the fund, Shore Capital said in a note.

STIMULUS HOPES BOOST MINERS

Mining shares were the biggest gainers, rising 1.5 percent.

UBS said it now expects the Fed to announce more bond buying at its meeting this week, which would trigger a return of capital flows to emerging markets and potentially push miners towards the top of their valuation range, with BHP 10-15 percent higher and more upside for mid-cap or discounted stocks.

The bank upgraded its recommendation for Kazakhmys to "buy" from "sell" and raised its target price to 720 pence from 640 pence. Kazakhmys added 4.0 percent

The sector was also in the spotlight after commodities trader Glencore laid out an improved $36 billion all-share bid for Xstrata.

Traders said the sector could now see a flurry of M&A deals given the discount to net asset value its stocks are trading at.

M&A factors also drove Marks & Spencer 2.8 percent higher after bankers said late on Friday they are exploring debt packages to back a potential buyout of the UK retailer.