European shares weaken, focus on Fed

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* EADS, BAE drop; trading volumes heavy
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 13 European shares dipped on
Thursday, edging back further from the 14-month high hit in the
previous session, with some saying action from the U.S. Federal
Reserve later in the session is needed to provide further
support to prices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at
1,103.83 by 0822 GMT, after gaining 0.1 percent on Wednesday
having at one stage hit its highest levels since early July 2011
after a top German court gave the green light for Europe's new
bailout fund.
However, with the European Stability Mechanism ratified, the
initial rally which followed the news wore off as investors'
attention shifted to the Fed's policy decision.
"Markets are probably getting overexcited by all the
positive developments, and certainly once some kind of
disappointment shows up, they could react with a bit of a short
retrenchment because they are to some degree overbought,"
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, however, said
the market will likely continue its recent rally even if the Fed
does not act on Thursday, with investors continuing to be
reassured by a European Central Bank pledge last week to buy the
sovereign bonds of struggling countries that ask for a bailout.
"I don't think they're going to deliver QE, but they're
going to hint at it very strongly, keeping it in reserve for
when it's needed further down the line... Momentum is to the
upside and the ECB has bought time."
The odds among economists polled by Reuters on a third round
of bond buying from the Fed rose to 65 percent in August from 60
percent previously. Of the 51 who put the chances of QE3 at more
than 50 percent, 39 predicted the Fed would act on Thursday
following its two-day policy meeting.
EADS, BAE SINK
Airbus-owner EADS and Britain's BAE Systems
were among the top fallers across Europe as investors
weighed up news they are in advanced talks to create an industry
giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and
contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
"We believe that in practise the deal would be more about
strategic visions than tangible P&L (profit & loss) synergies,"
Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a note.
Espirito Santo pointed out that the French and German
governments each hold 22.4 percent of EADS, while the British
government has a special share in BAE allowing it to veto any
foreign entity from owning 15 percent.
It also said it believes the U.S. Pentagon could hold an
effective veto on the tie-up, especially because the main
strategic logic of the deal is for EADS to gain access to the
U.S. market.
Both were left nursing 5.5 percent share-price drops, in
hefty trading volume, with that for EADS at nearly five times
its 90-day daily average, and for BAE, at almost three times its
90-day daily average.