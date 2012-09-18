Miners lead European shares lower on demand concern

LONDON, Sept 18 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, pulling back further from a 14-month high hit after
central bank action to stimulate the global economy, led by
mining shares on concerns over metals prices.
By 0701 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 4.36
points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,112.22, having hit its highest
level in over a year on Friday.
Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, strategist at Deutsche Postbank,
said he expected equity markets to track sideways as investors
await the next catalyst to fuel further gains.
"We have seen strong moves by the central banks and it is
now up to the (European) politicians to take the next step
towards a stronger union," he said.
"In the meantime focus will switch back to fundamentals and
companies will have to show what they can do, so the next
earnings season could be stressful," Sonnenschein said.
Mining stocks were the biggest fallers, having led
the rally over recent days, weighed on by earnings concerns
after Australia, the world's biggest exporter of iron ore, cut
its revenue forecasts for the key steel making ingredient by a
fifth on Tuesday.