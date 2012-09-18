European shares fall as valuation concerns weigh

* FTSEurofirst down 0.7 percent
* German sentiment mired in negative territory
* Miners weak on Australia, China concerns
* RBS, Aviva knocked by downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Sept 18 European shares were ebbing
further away from 14-month highs around midday on Tuesday, as
doubts about the wider economy heightened valuation worries.
By 1027 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 had fallen 7.61
points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,108.97, hurt by a survey showing
German analyst and investor morale remained deep in negative
territory in August.
Even though the ZEW measure broke a run of four monthly
declines and beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, the
reminder of the loss of momentum in Europe's biggest economy
undercut the optimism fuelled by central bank stimulus.
"The events over the past two weeks have helped reduce risk
and the cost of financing, so it's improving part of the
valuation equation," sad Victor Peiro Pérez, head of strategy at
Caja Madrid Bolsa. "On the other hand, we have a weakness in the
flows companies are generating in the results, because the
economy is weak in Europe and not very strong in the U.S."
He said further gains would depend on progress in shoring up
Spanish banks and on third-quarter corporate earnings.
Banking and mining stocks have rerated to
near post-credit crises highs of 11 and 12 times 12-month
forward price-to-earnings, respectively, elevated by a
combination of share price gains and poor earnings.
Mining stocks, having risen nearly 4 percent over
the last month, were weighed down by earnings concerns after
Australia, the world's biggest exporter of iron ore, cut its
revenue forecasts for the key steel making ingredient by a fifth
on Tuesday. [ID:nL3E8KHAXB}
The market-implied compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for
mining firms is -4.6 percent, compared with -2.6 percent across
all European companies, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data.
FINANCIALS WEAK
Financials were weighing on equity markets too with banks
, which gained about 9.5 percent in the last month,
joining insurers on the fallers list.
Aviva shed 4.5 percent as Deutsche Bank and BofA
Merrill Lynch cut their respective ratings on the UK-listed
insurer on valuation grounds.
"Aviva looks fully valued ... particularly so given a number
of challenges in its UK and European life businesses in the
coming 1-2 years," BofA ML said in a note.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell for a second consecutive
session as Liberum cut its rating to "hold" from "buy", citing
valuation concerns after Investec downgraded the
taxpayer-supported bank on Monday.
Valuations concerns also knocked Swiss freight forwarder
Kuehne & Nagel down 2.9 percent as JP Morgan cut the
firm to "neutral" from "overweight".
Renault shed 2.9 percent, in tandem with other car
makers, after a report showed European car sales fell 8.5
percent in August, for an 11th straight monthly decline.
Tobacco stocks were the main gainers on European indexes,
reversing recent underperformance as investors switch their
focus back to fundamentals.
British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Tobacco
and Swedish Match rose between 1.2 and 2.2
percent as Nomura upped target prices across the sector, which
has lagged the recent equity market rally.
With Europe's main indexes the German Dax and the
FTSE 100 near 14-month and 6-month highs respectively,
UBS recommended December 2012 calls on the FTSE 100 with a 6,000
strike and consider December 2012 put spread on the German DAX
at 7,300/6,700 to offer protection against recent
gains.