版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 20:00 BJT

European shares edge higher, Spain in focus

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent
    * Caution following Spain's reluctance to seek aid
    * Euro STOXX 50 faces strong resistance around 2,600

    By Atul Prakash
    LONDON, Sept 19 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday after Japan's central banks followed others in easing
policy to support an economic  recovery, though Spain's
reluctance to seek a bailout kept a lid on gains.
    The growth-linked automobile sector was the top
gainer, rising 1 percent after the Bank of Japan boosted its
asset purchase programme to help an economy that faces weakening
exports. 
    Other major gainers were defensive stocks, indicating
caution among investors. The healthcare, food and beverages and
retail sectors rose 0.5 to 0.7 percent.
    Euro zone banks fell 1 percent on concerns about
Spain, with Societe Generale down 2.2 percent.
    Spain is under pressure to request aid and trigger a
European Central Bank bond-buying programme to help it bring
down a soaring public deficit and high debt.
    "The stock market will get the next big (boost) if Spain
asks for a bailout. The longer they delay it, the worse it will
become and the immediate QE (central bank asset buying) effect
will vanish," Giuseppe-Guido Amato, strategist at Lang & Schwarz
in Frankfurt, said.
    "I am still cautious. Investors need to be selective and
look for big companies that have steady cash flow, attractive
dividends and products that consumers will continue to buy."
     He cited British American Tobacco, Novo Nordisk
 and Nestle.
    The technical picture was also clouded. Charts showed the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which
traded down 0.1 percent at 2,551.08 points, faced strong
resistance near its 2012 highs.
    "A sustained breakout above 2,611 would be required to look
for new projected (technical) targets of 2,679 and 2,743,"
Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said. The index would
probably find support near 2,480-2,500 in the near term.
    At 1123 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,113.63 points after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    The index, which climbed to a 14-month high on Friday on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, is up more than 11
percent so far this year.  
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note it expected
Europe to remain in a recession through 2013 and that, on a
12-month investment horizon, its preferred stocks included
Lloyds, Societe Generale and investment banks that
could exhibit earnings per share growth.
    Among individual movers, Dutch brewer Heineken NV 
rose 6.3 percent after taking a major step towards winning
control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network
after a Thai rival accepted a takeover deal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐