European shares rise as outlook brightens after U.S. data

LONDON Oct 16 European shares climbed higher
early on Tuesday, taking their cue from a bullish close
overnight in the U.S. and Asia after upbeat economic data and
results from banking giant Citigroup helped lift
sentiment.
By 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 6.28 points, or
0.6 percent at 1,104.64, while the EuroStoxxx 50,
the euro zone blue chip index, was up 1.0 percent, with both
indexes 15-20 percent higher than their year lows hit in June.
"The discount (priced into assets for euro zone and global
growth worries) is clearly reduced and next year we expect the
economy will pick up. Equities are forward looking and if you
wait for the pick-up it will be too late," Achim Matzke,
European stock indices analyst at Commerzbank, said.
Through technical analysis he expects the Dax to
close 2012 around 7,600 and the Stoxx 50 to end 2012
around 2,600.
Euorpean banking stock led the market higher, buoyed
by Citigroup's forecast-beating earnings on Monday.
On Tuesday, investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such
as Goldman Sachs, IBM and Intel, seeking
further insight on the impact from the global slowdown on
corporate results.