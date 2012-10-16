版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 19:59 BJT

European shares rise further on new Spain aid talk

LONDON Oct 16 European shares extended their earlier gains on Tuesday, with traders citing a media report that Germany may be prepared to soften its stance over helping Spain ahead of any official bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.9 percent at 1,107.69 points by 1155 GMT, while Spain's benchmark IBEX equity index was up by 1.9 percent.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐