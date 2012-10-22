European shares dented by weak Caterpillar results

European shares turned negative on Monday, mirroring early
weakness on Wall Street, with sentiment knocked by disappointing
results from global manufacturer Caterpillar.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at
1,109.73 by 1359 GMT, as the Dow Jones industrial average
and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index both traded 0.1
percent weaker, having suffered sharp falls on Friday.
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of
tractors and excavators, slashed its 2012 forecast for the
second time this year and warned the global economy was slowing
faster than it had expected.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)