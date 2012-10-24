European shares rebound on Chinese data

LONDON Oct 24 European shares rose on
Wednesday, clawing back some of the previous session's steep
losses after encouraging data from China, though worries over
corporate earnings could limit gains.
The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and
new orders and output rose, pointing to a turnaround in the
economy. But the recovery is likely to be slow as the PMI stayed
below 50 separating expansion from contraction.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,091.93
by 0708 GMT, having dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
The third quarter results season, however, continued to
offer disappointments, with world number two truck maker Volvo
posting a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter
earnings and forecasting no growth in its key markets in 2013.
"The amount of profit warnings out there is staggering so it
remains hard to see this market make much progress without news
about a Spain bailout," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.