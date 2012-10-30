European shares rally; UBS hits 15-month high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.8 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 halted by 50-day moving average
* UBS extends gains, up 14 pct this week on massive job cuts
* BP stock surges; but still down 33 pct since oil spill
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 30 European stocks rose on Tuesday,
led by Swiss bank UBS, which confirmed it will slash
10,000 jobs, and by oil major BP after it raised its
dividend for the second time in less than a year.
Volumes were expected to remain thin, however, with the
effects of a massive storm hitting the eastern United States set
to keep Wall Street closed for a second day.
At 0926 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,099.54 points. The index
slipped 0.3 percent on Monday in its lowest volume in nearly two
months as U.S. stock markets closed due to Hurricane Sandy.
Wall Street will remain shut on Tuesday, with investor
attention turning to whether markets would be able to resume
activity on the month's final trading day on Wednesday.
"Volumes are very low with Wall Street, which makes today's
gains quite fragile, and the potential impact of the storm for
the insurance sector, estimated at around $20 billion, has not
been priced in yet," said Patrice Perois, trader at Kepler
Capital Markets in Paris.
"And on the earnings side, beyond a few good news, the mood
isn't quite reassuring. For every 10 earnings reports, we're
getting two profit warnings," he said.
UBS was the top blue-chip gainer, up 6 percent to
a 15-month high, after confirming it would wind down its fixed
income business and cut 10,000 jobs. The stock has jumped 14
percent so far this week.
German rival Deutsche Bank also gained ground, up
4 percent after it posted a 20 percent rise in pre tax profit
and raised its job cut targets.
BP shares were in the spotlight, climbing 3.6 percent
after the oil major hit by a huge oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010 said it will raise its dividend for the second
time in less than a year, to help restore investor confidence.
The stock is still down 33 percent from before the 2010 oil
spill, while Europe's STOXX oil and gas index is down 4
percent over the same period.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.6
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.9 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.7 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.8 percent at 2,497.41 points, reversing Monday's
losses.
The index crossed back above the 23.6 percent Fibonacci
retracement level of the rally from late July to mid September,
sending a positive technical signal, but was halted by a key
resistance level at 2,503 - its 50-day moving average.
"We've been stuck in a tight range for a week now, there's
no clear trend at the moment," a Paris-based trader said.
"We need a clean break above the 50-day moving average to
trigger more buying, otherwise the index risks slipping down
slowly and reverse the gains made since early August."