Europe stocks rise in broad rally, led by UBS, BP

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, hits one-week high
* Euro STOXX 50 up 1.1 pct to above 50-day moving average
* Thin volumes for 2nd day as Wall Street shut due to storm
* UBS up 13 pct in two sessions on massive job cuts
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 30 European shares rallied on
Tuesday, led by Swiss bank UBS, which confirmed it
will slash 10,000 jobs, and by oil major BP whose
dividend rose for the second time in less than a year.
Volumes were thin, however, with the effects of a massive
storm hitting the eastern United States forcing Wall Street to
remain shut for a second day.
At 1225 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,100.90 points after
rising to a one-week high of 1,103.02 points. However, half-way
in the session volumes represented only a quarter of the index's
90-day daily average volume.
On Monday, the session's volumes were the lowest in nearly
two months as U.S. stock markets closed due to giant storm
Sandy.
Wall Street will remain shut on Tuesday, with investor
attention turning to whether markets will be able to resume
activity on the month's final trading day on Wednesday.
"We're a bit lost without Wall Street, frankly. It's hard to
read anything in this market because volumes are so low," said
Alexandre Tixier, technical analyst at TradingSat, in Paris.
"But overall, today's gains don't change the fact that the
trend is simply neutral. It's not worth going 'long' or 'short'
on indexes, it's just better to lower your exposure to equities
to 20 percent, and focus on picking the stocks with the
strongest upside momentum."
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.1 percent at 2,505 points, moving slightly above its
50-day moving average, which represents a strong resistance
level. The index has been moving sideways since a high hit in
mid-September.
"We need a clear break on either side, ideally with strong
volumes and with a confirmation on the weekly chart to avoid
false signals, before we can get out of this range-bound
market," Tixier said.
"Meanwhile, it's not about indexes, not even about sectors,
it's all about stock picking."
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.8
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.9 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 1 percent.
UBS was the top blue-chip gainer, up 5.1 percent
to a 15-month high, after confirming it would wind down its
fixed income business and cut 10,000 jobs. The stock has jumped
13 percent so far this week.
German rival Deutsche Bank also gained ground, up
4 percent after it posted a 20 percent rise in pre-tax profit
and raised its job cut targets.
BP shares were in the spotlight, climbing 4.9 percent
after the oil major hit by a huge oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010 said it will raise its dividend for the second
time in less than a year, to help restore investor confidence.
The stock is still down about 33 percent from before the
2010 oil spill, while Europe's STOXX oil and gas index
is down 4 percent over the same period.
Despite the positive reaction to results from BP and
Deutsche Bank and to the sweeping changes at UBS, Patrice
Perois, trader at Kepler Capital Markets in Paris, said there
are persistent worries over the outlook for corporate results
that could soon derail Tuesday's gains.
"For every 10 earnings reports, we're getting two profit
warnings, which is not really reassuring" he said.
So far in the earnings season, about 37 percent of STOXX 600
companies have reported results, of which 43 percent
have posted lower-than-expected earnings, while 53 percent have
missed revenue forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.