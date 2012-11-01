European shares spurred on by earnings and macro data

LONDON Nov 1 Investors set aside growth worries
as European shares clawed back the previous session's losses on
Thursday, buoyed by earnings from European companies and better
macro economic data in China and the United States.
The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed up 13.05
points, or 1.2 percent, at 1,109.43, having fallen 0.6 percent
on Wednesday.
Telecoms and financials were among the top
gainers after results from BT Group, Lloyds Banking Group
and Legal & General lifted sentiment in their
respective sectors.
Telecoms rose 1.4 percent with BT Group accounting for much
of that gain as the UK-listed telecoms firm climbed 7 percent on
relief that cost cutting measures helped the company protect its
earnings outlook.
Some 56 percent of European companies have so far beaten or
met expectations in the current quarter, although earnings
estimates for the fourth quarter have been cut by an average 1.2
percent on those companies that have reported, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data, reflecting some outlook concerns.
"Based on the very recent evidence market valuations can
absorb a little bit of a tick down in earnings estimations.
Maybe the market is ahead of the analysts on this one," Paul
Kavanagh, market strategist at Killik & Co, said.
Volumes improved and equities were given a further lift
after data in the U.S. pointed to a slow healing in the labor
market, while manufacturing picked up modestly in October. That
followed data overnight showing big Asian economies were slowly
picking up after a year spent battling against global headwinds.