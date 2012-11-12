European shares pare losses on buoyant China data

LONDON Nov 12 European shares trimmed opening
losses on Monday to trade flat as robust Chinese data offset
growing concern over Greece.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,096.92 by 0841
GMT.
Investors took heart from numbers out of China showing its
export growth climbed to a five-month high above 11 percent,
beating expectations and adding to recent data suggesting the
country's seven straight quarters of slowing economic growth
have ended.
Tensions surrounding Greece, however, remained elevated
ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels
later on Monday to discuss whether to release a new tranche of
funding to the country.
(Reporting By Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)