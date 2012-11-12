European shares pare losses on buoyant China data

LONDON Nov 12 European shares trimmed opening losses on Monday to trade flat as robust Chinese data offset growing concern over Greece.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,096.92 by 0841 GMT.

Investors took heart from numbers out of China showing its export growth climbed to a five-month high above 11 percent, beating expectations and adding to recent data suggesting the country's seven straight quarters of slowing economic growth have ended.

Tensions surrounding Greece, however, remained elevated ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels later on Monday to discuss whether to release a new tranche of funding to the country. (Reporting By Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)