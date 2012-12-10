版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 10日 星期一 22:56 BJT

European shares pares losses in tandem with U.S gains

LONDON Dec 10 Europe's top share index pared losses in mid afternoon trade on Monday, in tandem with gains in U.S. indexes, but Italy's leading shares were still heavily down after Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he would resign.

By 1453 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.56 points, or 0.1 percent to 1,133.25, powered by a turnaround on Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX, while Italy's FTSE MIB was 2.5 percent lower.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐