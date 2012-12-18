European shares near fresh year highs on US fiscal hopes

LONDON Dec 18 European shares rose early on
Tuesday, tracking gains overnight on Wall Street fuelled by
expectation that U.S. politicians were close to a deal to avoid
steep tax hikes and spending cuts that threaten the global
economy.
By 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.56
points, or 0.3 percent at 1,136.08, approaching fresh highs for
2012 along with Germany's DAX up 0.4 percent at
7,632.51 and France's CAC up 0.3 percent at 3,648.09,
respectively.
In the United States, the S&P 500 closed up 1.2 percent
after U.S. President Barack Obama made a counter-offer to
Republicans that included a major change in position on tax
hikes for the wealthy, according to a source familiar with the
talks.
"Overnight news on the fiscal cliff has been taken
positively by the markets here in Europe after underperforming
the U.S. recently," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.
He said that could drive further gains heading into the
seasonal holiday period, which could take the FTSE 100
to the long awaited 6,000 area by the end of the year with the
key themes to play the miners and financials.