Macroeconomic data aids European shares rebound

LONDON Feb 8 Rebounding banks helped European
shares recover on Friday after data pointing to a potentially
stronger recovery in global growth helped drive demand for
equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 13.17
points, or 1.2 percent, at 1,161.45.
A narrowing trade deficit in the United States and data
overnight showing growing demand for Chinese exports nurtured
hope that the global economy would strengthen.
Meanwhile, European Union leaders ended a bout of
uncertainty by reaching an agreement on the bloc's long-term
spending plans, after more than 24 hours of negotiations.
"The key drivers for the macro recovery in January and the
subsequent equity rally appear to be holding and, as a result,
we have seen a lot of the week's pullback eradicated," Adam
Seagrave, equity Trader at Saxo Bank, said.