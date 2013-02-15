European shares gain after U.S. data

LONDON Feb 15 European shares nudged higher on Friday after data showing manufacturing in New York state expanded in February for the first time in seven months.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,165.81 by 1402 GMT.

The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business conditions index rose to 10.0 from -7.8 the month before, easily topping economists' forecast of -2.0.

February's index showed the first growth in the sector since July and the best performance since May 2012. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)