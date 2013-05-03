REFILE-European shares rally on robust U.S. jobs data

UPDATE 1-Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
LONDON May 3 European shares rallied on Friday, led higher by auto stocks, after U.S. jobs data came in ahead of expecations.
The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen by 0.6 percent to 1,213.18 by 1242 GMT after the data, which showed U.S. April non-farm payrolls data rose by 165,000, ahead of the forecast 145,000.
German Bund futures fell to a session low of 146.40, down 76 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Tricia Wright and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Simon Jessop)
NEW YORK, April 6 A second wind for U.S. staffing companies' stocks, which rallied after President Trump's election, could rest on whether optimism over his agenda leads to sustained strength for the economy and employment.
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)