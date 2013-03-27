European shares pare gains on Cyprus jitters

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
LONDON, March 27 European shares pared back earlier gains on Wednesday, briefly dipping into negative territory, with traders citing continued uncertainty about the implications of a Cyprus bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,190.01 by 0832 GMT, retreating from a high of 1,193.63.
Traders said markets were susceptible to volatility on Wednesday given the focus was still on Cyprus, with the country expected to complete capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings following a controversial bailout package with international lenders. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.