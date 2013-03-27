版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三

European shares pare gains on Cyprus jitters

LONDON, March 27 European shares pared back earlier gains on Wednesday, briefly dipping into negative territory, with traders citing continued uncertainty about the implications of a Cyprus bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,190.01 by 0832 GMT, retreating from a high of 1,193.63.

Traders said markets were susceptible to volatility on Wednesday given the focus was still on Cyprus, with the country expected to complete capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings following a controversial bailout package with international lenders. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

