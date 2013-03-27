European shares turn negative on Italy concerns

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
LONDON, March 27 European shares turned negative on Wednesday, with traders citing gloomy comments from Italy's centre left leader Pier Luigi Bersani over the current political deadlock in the country.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,185.76 by 0940 GMT, having retreated from an earlier peak of 1,193.63.
"It's not really a particularly... shocking fact but I suppose it just illustrates the point that nobody actually wants to grasp the poison chalice of actually having to sort out the economy," Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG Index, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.