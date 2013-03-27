Italy, Cyprus woes push European shares to 3-wk low

* FTSEurofirst 300 index finishes 0.4 percent lower

* Italian, Spanish shares underperform; euro zone banks slip

* Euro STOXX 50 index to find strong support at 2,560

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 27 European shares fell to a three-week closing low on Wednesday, pulled down by poor demand at an Italian debt auction and expectations of a run on Cypriot banks when they reopen on Thursday.

Worries about Italy kept demand soft at its latest debt auction. The 10-year bond drew bids worth 1.33 times the amount allocated, versus an average of 1.48 times so far this year, pushing up Italian bond yields.

"The sell-off is likely to continue in the near term. It looks like there will be no government in Italy for some time and uncertainty in the euro zone's third-largest economy will continue for another four to five months," Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.4 percent to 1,184.06 points, the lowest close since early March. It has fallen 2 percent from this month's 4-1/2-year high, but is on track for a tenth straight month of gains, the best performance ever.

Uncertainty over the scale of capital controls being readied for Cypriot banks after the island's bailout deal last week also prompted investors to trade cautiously, analysts said.

Cyprus is set to restrict the flow of cash from the island and may curb the use of credit cards abroad. Cypriots are expected to besiege lenders in the morning.

"People are waiting to see what happens in Cyprus tomorrow. A lot of investors are staying on the sidelines as a long weekend is ahead of us," Frank Bonsee, equity sales trader at ABN AMRO, said.

Cyprus probably will not be the last euro zone country to ask for an international bailout, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who cited Spain and Slovenia as the likeliest candidates.

Euro zone banks bore the brunt of the sell off, with that index falling 1.4 percent. Italian and Spanish stocks also underperformed, with Italy's FTSE MIB index falling 0.9 percent and Spain's IBEX dropping 1.1 percent.

Credit Suisse raised its 'underweight' stance on continental European shares, saying that European equities were not cheap enough given the region's debt crisis and weak economies.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.1 percent to 2,612.46 points, after moving in a wide range of around 2,560-2,750 since November.

Technical analysts said the index would find strong support at around 2,560, which coincides with a 200-day exponential moving average and a long-term trendline that started in June last year.

"However, if it breaks below the level then we should consider it as the completion of a double top formation - a sell signal that could push the index to test a November low of 2,427," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.

Some analysts remained positive on the market's outlook.

Deutsche Bank analysts said a disappointing European economy may be at its trough, justifying a continued positive view on equities despite declining earnings, adding that their year-end target for the Stoxx 600 index was 315.

The broader market index fell 0.5 percent to 292.44 points.

Shares in Telecom Italia fell 4.6 percent, the top decliner on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, as investors penalised shares of companies with high debt.