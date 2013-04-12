版本:
RPT-Bunds rise, European shares extend losses after U.S. data

PARIS, April 12 European stocks extended their losses on Friday afternoon after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly contracted in March, sparking worries about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

At 1236 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,183.72 points.

German Bund futures rose to a session high of 145.98 after the data, up 73 ticks on the day.

