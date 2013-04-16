European shares extend losses as earnings worries mount

* FSTEurofirst300 down 0.7 percent
* Earnings worries weigh on European companies
* LVMH falls after Q1 disappointment
* Utilities rocked by EU judgement
* Xstrata rallies as China ratifies Glencore merger
By David Brett
LONDON, April 16 European shares fell for a
third consecutive session on Tuesday as weak German data and a
lacklustre update from luxury group LVMH heightened
concerns about the earnings outlook for European companies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.7 percent at 1,165.86 points, after losing 1.5
percent in the previous two sessions.
Disappointing ZEW German consumer confidence numbers did
little to inspire investors.
"Today's ZEW highlights the fact that there's nothing to
expect from Europe this year, and earnings forecasts for the
region are still too optimistic. We think that profits will be
down 4.5 percent on the year," Natixis investment strategist
Benoit Peloille said.
Corporate earnings in Europe are expected to grow by 6.3
percent in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Recent data out of the United States and China has
heightened worries that demand from outside Europe will fail to
make up for weakness within the region, causing European
corporates to miss earnings expectations.
Luxury goods companies fell 1.6 percent after LVMH's
first-quarter update dented sentiment in the sector.
LVMH's shares fell 3.8 percent and dragged UK peer Burberry
and Swiss luxury watch maker Richemont down
1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Danone, however, avoided the cull, rising 2.2
percent after reporting strong first quarter sales growth as
demand from Asia made up for weakness in southern Europe.
Utilities were the biggest sectoral decliner in
Europe, down 2.0 percent as traders pointed to falling power
prices after the EU Parliament rejected a draft law to remove
carbon permits from the emission trading system.
Finland's Fortum fell furthest, down 7.5 percent.
CONSERVATISM OVERDONE
Concerns over a slowdown in the global recovery has seen
European indexes inch away from multi-year highs and investors
take a more conservative approach to their stockpicking.
"There has been a pretty substantial moderation in risk
appetite from the quite extreme levels that we've seen earlier
this year," John Bilton, European investment strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch, said.
"Unless investors are expecting a pretty full re-run of the
issues we saw in the summer of last year, it does strike us that
positioning is probably overly defensive."
Basic Resources for instance, the most purely
cyclical play in the market, has underperformed more defensive
sectors such as healthcare by more than 30 percent so
far in 2013.
That has created opportunities for those investors who feel
the decline in European equities will be short-lived.
"We do not believe this is the start of a longer-term
reversal in equity markets, we believe the market still goes
higher, although these pull-backs every now and again are
inevitable," Mark Ward, Head of Execution trading at Sanlam
Securities, said.
Ward said in the short-term he would look to buy back into
commodities, particularly the miners, after the recent
retracement, and for the medium term, UK bank shares are also
looking cheap at these levels.
The basic resources sector rebounded following a 6.5
percent drop in two sessions, recovering along with prices for
metals such as copper CMCU3. Randgold added 2.8 percent
and Fresnillo climbed 7.5 percent, although traders
warned the technical rebound was fuelled by short covering.
Global miner Xstrata rose 2 percent after China's
antitrust authorities removed the last obstacle to its $30
billion takeover by Glencore.
Despite the day's rebound, the basic resources sector is
still down 17.4 percent in 2013, by far the worst performance of
any European sector, dragged lower by a sharp drop in commodity
prices in recent weeks.