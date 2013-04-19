European shares bounce after tough week

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 percent

* G20 finance minister to discuss austerity

* Anglo rises after update as miners rebound

* SAP fall as Q1 profit slides

By David Brett

LONDON, April 19 European shares rose early on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses, with markets hopeful rhetoric from a meeting of G20 financial leaders may lean towards the need to support global growth.

By 0841 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.7 percent, at 1,155.22, while the STOXX 600 was up also 0.7 percent at 285.68, echoing overnight gains in Asia.

European shares are down more than 3 percent since last Friday on growing concerns that recent economic data pointed to a weakening of the global economic recovery which could hit corporate earnings.

But both indexes bounced of firm support levels on Friday.

"We have had a nice run but after reaching the tops (in March) we have started a consolidation, which is a normal trend in the bull market," Thorsten Grisse, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.

On the STOXX600, Grisse said the index is testing the support zone at 283, which it has bound off three times before, but if that level is convincingly broken there could be a further downward move towards 277 - the 200-day moving average

The FTSEurofirst found support around 1,148 a level at which the index has bounced from five times already in 2013.

"Even if we have up to a 10 percent downward trend it is still a normal consolidation (rather than a correction) and the bull market is still in tact," he said.

European shares are down around 3 percent so far this month and have suffered a weak second-quarter every year since 2010.

While the G20 meeting is expected to debate the potential dangers of the aggressive easing of monetary policy conducted by major central banks, there are also some signs of a rethink in Europe on the extent of budget austerity which is healthy in an economy struggling for growth.

Hard hit basic resources and banks were the top gainers early on, up 2.4 and 1.5 percent respectively.

Miner Anglo American rose 2.5 percent after posting slightly higher copper and iron ore production in the first quarter of 2013.

Cyclical or high beta stocks - assets which are more volatile than the market - have endured a tough start to 2013 with basic resources lagging the broader European market by around 23 percent while autos, energy and banks have fallen as much as 8 percent as investors have hunted for yield and safety in a low interest and economically uncertain environment.

"For us, the pull-back is a reload opportunity," Citi strategist Jonathan Stubbs said.

"Valuation still looks reasonable (on absolute terms) to super attractive (on relative terms). Earnings risk remain modest without a GDP cliff which our economists think is unlikely," he said.

Earnings per share year-on-year growth is expected to be 5.68 percent for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

European stocks trade on 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 11.32 times, compared with a long-term average of 12.18 times, according to Datastream.

Market leaders in the year-to-date were the top fallers on Friday, with media and food and beverage each down 0.4 percent, while the tech sector, weighed down by earnings worries at Apple, shed 0.8 percent.

German business software maker SAP shed 2.6 percent after it posted lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a decline in revenues.

While Germany's No.2 utility RWE extended recent falls, down 6.7 percent after warning on Thursday it would be "virtually impossible" to maintain this earnings level beyond the current year.