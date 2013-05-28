European shares advance towards highs, cyclicals push

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.3 percent
* FTSE outperforms as investors return after holiday
* cyclical among top gainers; banks, autos in demand
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 28 European shares rose on Tuesday,
with investors in Britain catching up with the previous day's
gains after returning from a long weekend, and with comments by
a top European Central Bank official improving sentiment.
At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.3
percent higher at 1,245.72 points after hitting a 5-1/2-year
high of 1,258.09 last week, while Britain's FTSE 100
gained 1.5 percent on expectations central banks would continue
to stick with their stimulus measures for some more time.
"I expect the major markets to test resistance levels of
last week as investors are still seeking higher highs and new
record levels in the near term, whilst the central banks are
continuing their quantitative easing operations," Tom Robertson,
senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.
The rebound came after a sharp sell-off from multi-year
highs late last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve cast doubt
on the future of its stimulus plan, but both the Bank of Japan
and the European Central Bank have since reaffirmed that their
expansive policies will stay in place.
The European Central Bank's Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said on Monday the bank will stick to its expansive
monetary policy for as long as necessary.
Germany's DAX advanced 1.2 percent to trade near
its recent record highs, Spain's IBEX rose 1.6 percent,
while Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.7 percent.
"There is still some nervousness, but investors are also
feeling that equities are the best asset class and the United
States ... is generally moving in the right direction," Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"A lot of investors have still got relatively core defensive
portfolios, but we are seeing clients gradually adding cyclicals
including banks and airlines sectors."
Cyclical sectors, which usually perform better than the rest
in a positive economic environment, were in demand. Banks
, travel and leisure and automobile
sectors climbed 1.5 to 1.0 percent.
Italy's Fiat rose 4 percent to its highest since
August 2011, topping the FTSEurofirst 300's list of gainers, as
speculation over a deal to buy the 41.5 percent stake it does
not already own in Chrysler continued.
On the negative side, state-owned lender Bankia
fell 10 percent despite a multi-billion-euro cash injection, as
expectations of a quick recovery faded following tough business
conditions and a challenging restructuring plan.
