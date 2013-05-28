European shares rise after central banks pledge to continue stimulus

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct
* Cyclicals top risers; Construction, tech lead
* Fund manager sees 5-10 pct market gain by year-end
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 28 European shares headed back
towards recent multi-year highs on Tuesday as pledges of
continued monetary policy support from central banks in Japan
and Europe calmed jittery investors.
Stocks suffered last week on concern that the U.S. central
bank could scale back its stimulus programme, but the Bank of
Japan said on Tuesday its expansive monetary policy would stay
in place.
That followed similar comments from the European Central
Bank on Monday, when UK and U.S. markets were closed.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.3 percent at
1,246.44, having hit a 5-1/2-year high of 1,258.09 last week.
"Some investors will be nervous out there as we get towards
multi-year or record highs ... but the reality is that central
bankers still remain very supportive indeed," Henk Potts, market
strategist at Barclays, said.
"When you look at the U.S. (it) is a question of when rather
than if (the Federal Reserve will halt its stimulus programme)
but I think the markets will be able to deal with that ... It's
a sign that the patient can once again stand on its own."
Cyclical sectors, which usually perform better than others
in a positive economic environment, were in demand, led by
construction & materials and technology stocks.
Fund managers saw more gains for equities in coming months
as investors continue to opt for them over bonds due to better
returns - especially for cyclicals, which have lagged defensive
stocks in 2013.
"Equities still offer better value overall than bonds ...
Looking over a longer period (beyond 3-6 months), cyclicals are
better value given that defensives have done so well," said Abi
Oladimeji, head of investment strategy at Thomas Miller
Investment, which has 2.7 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) of
assets under management.
Financials, trading on 10.8 times their 12-month forward
price/earnings ratios, are the second-cheapest sector on STOXX
600 indexes, behind energy on 9.2 times, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
That looks cheap compared to defensive sectors such as
consumer staples and healthcare, on 17.2 times and 15.1 times
respectively.
"(European equities) are pretty good value; they can go
higher yet," said City Financial's head of multi-asset Mark
Harris, who manages 126.8 million pounds of assets.
Harris, who has a large exposure to banks, and a lesser
exposure to consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks,
reckoned European equities could notch up further gains of 5-10
percent this year, led by "very underowned" banks which could
rally up to 20 percent from current levels by the year's end.