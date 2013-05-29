European shares reverse Tuesday's gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.9 pct

* Recent robust U.S. data seen as double-edged sword

* Peugeot drops after report of capital increase

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, May 29 European shares fell early on Wednesday, reversing most of the previous session's strong gains on renewed concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures, although the recent rally is seen as having further to run.

French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 3.9 percent, falling after a news website said the French automaker is considering a new capital increase after burning through 2.5 billion euros in cash in the past year.

At 0740 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 1,234.20 points. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.9 percent at 2,808.47 points, retreating from July 2011 levels hit on Tuesday.

"In terms of technical analysis, this week's surge means that we're in for another positive wave, at least until the end of next week," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"At that point, U.S. jobs data, which is the only clear barometer for the Fed's quantitative easing programme, will set the tone, and it will probably be time to book profit."

European stocks have gained about 10 percent since mid-April, boosted by massive liquidity injections by central banks.

However, the rally has been losing steam in the past week after robust U.S. macro data - including Tuesday's consumer confidence and home price data - sparked speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon start to scale back its quantitative easing programme.

"The strong consumer confidence data, which is certainly linked to the rise in home prices, shows that U.S. economic growth should pick up pace," said Arnaud Poutier, head of IG France.

"In the short term however, it's seen as a double-edged sword by the market, because stronger data could prompt the Fed to trim its QE programme. But in the longer term, we all prefer economic growth and solid fundamentals than life support from central banks," he said.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX index down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 1 percent.

Stocks seen as defensive featured among the biggest losers, with Roche down 1.7 percent and Vodafone down 1.5 percent.