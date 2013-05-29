European shares pare Tuesday's gain in thin trade

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.3 pct
* Charts show Euro STOXX 50 still above key support level
* Recent robust U.S. data seen as double-edged sword
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, May 29 European stocks retreated on
Wednesday, surrendering most of the previous session's gains, as
brewing concerns about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
exit strategy spurred investors to book profits.
The market's rally which started in mid-April was seen
intact, however, as trading volumes in Wednesday's pull-back
were thin while charts showed a blue-chip index remaining above
key support levels.
"Indexes might look a bit 'toppish' but the trend is still
bullish, there aren't any 'sell' signals yet," Talence Gestion
fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
"As long as the Euro STOXX 50 remains above 2,750 points, a
low hit last week, the technical picture is positive. We can't
see any potential negative catalysts, apart maybe from the risk
of a sudden drop in the fixed income side."
Around midday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.6 percent at 1,226.81 points, with
the volume on the index representing only 29 percent of the
index's daily average volume of the past three months,
signalling light selling pressure despite the drop.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 1.3 percent at 2,797.22 points, retreating from July
2011 levels hit on Tuesday.
The pull-back was broad-based, with shares seen as defensive
featuring among the biggest losers. Bayer was down 2
percent, Roche down 1.7 percent and National Grid
down 4.2 percent.
European stocks have gained about 10 percent since
mid-April, boosted by massive liquidity injections by central
banks.
However, the rally has been losing steam in the past week
after robust U.S. macro data - including Tuesday's consumer
confidence and home price data - sparked speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might soon start to scale back its
quantitative easing programme.
The upbeat data has dragged down U.S. Treasuries as well as
German Bunds.
"The strong consumer confidence data, which is certainly
linked to the rise in home prices, shows that U.S. economic
growth should pick up pace," said Arnaud Poutier, head of IG
France.
"In the short term however, it's seen as a double-edged
sword by the market, because stronger data could prompt the Fed
to trim its QE programme. But in the longer term, we all prefer
economic growth and solid fundamentals than life support from
central banks," he said.