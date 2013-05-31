Stimulus concerns push Europe shares to 1-mth closing low

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.9 pct in choppy trade
* Outlook remains positive despite recent sell-off
* Analysts advise more exposure to cyclicals
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 31 European shares slid to a
one-month closing low on Friday, hit by profit taking at the end
of a 12th straight month of gains and after strong U.S. data
reignited concerns about a cut in stimulus measures there.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index finished 0.9 percent
down at 1,216.17 points, the lowest close since early May.
However, it rose 1.3 percent in May to record the best monthly
winning streak in its 16-year history.
Talks that the United States might trim its quantitative
easing (QE) programme resurfaced after U.S. Chicago Purchasing
Managers Index data came in stronger than expected in May at
58.7, much above forecasts of 50.
"The fear in the market has been that improved U.S. data
could lead to QE stopping or at least slowing. As it's the end
of the month also, profit taking could be an underlying theme,"
Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.
But analysts stayed positive on the market's outlook and
said equities could start moving again towards it recent
5-1/2-year highs after a short period of consolidation.
"We are aware that a growing number of investors are
concerned the Fed may start to taper-off its stimulus measures,
but we continue to like equity markets because quantitative
easing is likely to remain accommodative, at least throughout
2013," James Butterfill, global strategist at Coutts, said.
The stock market's technical picture also remained positive,
with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
seen moving towards new highs after short period of sideways
movement. It fell 1.1 percent to 2,769.64 points on Friday.
"The index is in a short-term consolidation phase, but has a
trend confirming character to the upside. We expect it to test a
medium-term resistance at around 3,000," Sophia Wurm, technical
analyst at Commerzbank, said.
"The former resistance area at around 2,750 is now working
as a support area. As long as the index stays above this level,
the consolidation should only expand in time."
Friday's sell-off was broad-based, with all sectors, except
autos, in the STOXX Europe 600 in the red.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was the
biggest decliner, with a fall of 1.6 percent, followed by a 1.4
percent drop by in the food and beverages sector.
Autos gained 0.9 percent, led by Italy's Fiat,
which rose 3.3 percent. Sources said Fiat had started talks with
banks on refinancing an existing $2.5 billion loan, in a first
step towards merging with Chrysler.
Some analysts advised an increased exposure in cyclical
shares to benefit from the market's upside in the medium term.
"Defensives are very expensive now. We are looking to see
opportunities in cyclicals like miners and selected financials
such as Barclays," Butterfill said.
Among individual stocks, Telecom Italia was the
worst performer, off 6.4 percent after taking the first step to
spin off its domestic fixed-line access network.