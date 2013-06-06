Johnson Matthey fuels European shares rise after results

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent at 1,195.38
* Swedish market closed for public holiday
* Johnson Matthey rises after results
* U.S. jobless claims eyed at 1230 GMT
* Barclays falls on 84.5 mln share placing
By David Brett
LONDON, June 6 Johnson Matthey was the star
performer after results as the chemicals firm led European
shares slightly higher by midday, with trade expected to remain
volatile ahead of U.S. economic data.
Shares in Johnson Matthey, the world's largest
maker of catalysts to control car emissions, jumped 7 percent
after the company reported a smaller-than-expected drop in
annual profit. Its exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market
helped cushion the impact of weak precious metals prices.
By 1019 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2.64
points, or 0.2 percent at 1,195.41.
The index had fallen nearly 10 percent over the previous
nine days on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
tapering its stimulus measures earlier than expected in the wake
of recent strong economic data, potentially derailing the
fragile recovery.
"The key is the American economy. If the data shows that the
U.S. is recovering at a reasonable pace, QE will be tapered,
which will mean that if it is the printing of money that really
is fuelling the market rather than underlying profitability then
clearly the market is vulnerable," Peter Clark, chief strategist
at Ingenious Asset Management, said.
The rise in European markets has correlated strongly with
central banks stimulus measures to stabilise the banking system
and boost economic growth.
"It is a very tricky time. Markets have done extremely well
but without a massive increase in top-line sales. Valuations
have risen because companies have become more efficient but the
market has been driven by money flows rather than a fundamental
increase in profits and dividends. On valuation grounds there
are plenty of signs that indicate investors should mind their
eyes," Clark said.
Markets could get choppy around 1230 GMT when U.S. weekly
jobless claims are due to be released, as investors look for any
clues as to what the all important non-farm payrolls data might
look like on Friday.
"We have seen a pullback in equities on concerns that the
Fed may taper its QE programme. A further pullback cannot be
ruled out, between 2-3 percent, but the market will tread water
ahead of the non-farm payrolls," said Jawaid Afsar, sales trader
at SecurEquity, said.
Barclays fell 2.3 percent with traders citing
market speculation that Nomura had placed 84.5 million Barclays
shares on the market at 308.5 pence on behalf of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group. Barclays' shares closed at 316.30
pence on Wednesday.
Sumitomo is Barclays' 7th biggest shareholder and an 85
million share sale would cut their holding by almost half.