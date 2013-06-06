Johnson Matthey fuels European shares rise after results

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent at 1,195.38

* Swedish market closed for public holiday

* Johnson Matthey rises after results

* U.S. jobless claims eyed at 1230 GMT

* Barclays falls on 84.5 mln share placing

By David Brett

LONDON, June 6 Johnson Matthey was the star performer after results as the chemicals firm led European shares slightly higher by midday, with trade expected to remain volatile ahead of U.S. economic data.

Shares in Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions, jumped 7 percent after the company reported a smaller-than-expected drop in annual profit. Its exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market helped cushion the impact of weak precious metals prices.

By 1019 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2.64 points, or 0.2 percent at 1,195.41.

The index had fallen nearly 10 percent over the previous nine days on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering its stimulus measures earlier than expected in the wake of recent strong economic data, potentially derailing the fragile recovery.

"The key is the American economy. If the data shows that the U.S. is recovering at a reasonable pace, QE will be tapered, which will mean that if it is the printing of money that really is fuelling the market rather than underlying profitability then clearly the market is vulnerable," Peter Clark, chief strategist at Ingenious Asset Management, said.

The rise in European markets has correlated strongly with central banks stimulus measures to stabilise the banking system and boost economic growth.

"It is a very tricky time. Markets have done extremely well but without a massive increase in top-line sales. Valuations have risen because companies have become more efficient but the market has been driven by money flows rather than a fundamental increase in profits and dividends. On valuation grounds there are plenty of signs that indicate investors should mind their eyes," Clark said.

Markets could get choppy around 1230 GMT when U.S. weekly jobless claims are due to be released, as investors look for any clues as to what the all important non-farm payrolls data might look like on Friday.

"We have seen a pullback in equities on concerns that the Fed may taper its QE programme. A further pullback cannot be ruled out, between 2-3 percent, but the market will tread water ahead of the non-farm payrolls," said Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.

Barclays fell 2.3 percent with traders citing market speculation that Nomura had placed 84.5 million Barclays shares on the market at 308.5 pence on behalf of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Barclays' shares closed at 316.30 pence on Wednesday.

Sumitomo is Barclays' 7th biggest shareholder and an 85 million share sale would cut their holding by almost half.