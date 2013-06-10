Europe shares dip as China growth worries hit miners

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct
* Miners in bear market territory, down 20 pct ytd
* Greek shares sink after failed privatisation of DEPA
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 10 European stocks ended slightly
lower on Monday as China's unexpectedly weak imports prompted
investors to swap miners for defensive companies such as
Deutsche Telekom and Bayer.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.08 percent lower at 1,193.27 points, following a 1.3
percent bounce on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed the economy
was growing but probably not enough for the Federal Reserve to
wind down its stimulus measures.
"We're seeing a bit of profit taking after Friday's rally
and, with no clear catalyst on the macro front expected this
week, we might be stuck in a range for at least a few days,"
Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.
Data over the weekend showed China's imports in May fell 0.3
percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise, with the
volume of major metals imports such as copper falling at
double-digit rates, fuelling fears the country's economic growth
will further decelerate in the second quarter.
European mining shares tumbled, with Lonmin losing
3.2 percent, Anglo American down 2.8 percent and Rio
Tinto down 2.4 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector has
plummeted 20 percent since the start of the year, considered a
bear market milestone.
The sector will continue to suffer, JPMorgan strategists
said, despite its sharp year-to-date underperformance.
"Emerging market growth keeps being revised lower, and
structural commodity demand/supply imbalances could get worse
before getting any better," they wrote in a note.
Shares seen as defensives rallied on Monday, with Deutsche
Telekom gaining 1.7 percent and Bayer adding 1.1 percent, while
industrials - among the biggest beneficiaries of cheaper
commodity prices - also gained ground, with Siemens
up 1 percent and Alstom up 1.2 percent.
Greece's main stock index ATG dropped 4.7 percent
after the government failed to attract any binding bids for
natural gas company DEPA, making it unlikely the country will
meet privatisation targets under its international bailout.
Athens's benchmark has plummeted 19 percent since late May,
wiping out almost all the lofty gains made earlier in the year.