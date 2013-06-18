版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 16:10 BJT

European shares pare losses on talk of China easing

LONDON, June 18 Europe's top shares pared losses early on Tuesday with traders citing talk of possible monetary easing in China, where recent data has showed signs of slowing growth.

The FTSEurofirst briefly turned positive, and was down 1.19 points, or 0.1 percent at 1,183.17 by 0808 GMT, bouncing off a session low of 1,178.41 points. (Reporting By David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
