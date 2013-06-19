European shares dip ahead of Fed decision

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct
* Risks seen 'neutral' to 'on the upside' ahead of FOMC
* Huge outflows from bonds, credit, going into cash -SocGen
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 19 European shares ended slightly
lower on Wednesday in thin trading volumes, as investors awaited
clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve about whether or not it will
soon start to wind down its stimulus measures.
Investors avoided increasing their exposure to equities
ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's policy decision,
and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's press conference, both due after
European markets' closing bell.
The Fed will likely say that it will keep buying bonds at a
monthly pace of $85 billion, while keeping its options open to
trim the quantitative easing programme later in the year if the
U.S. labour market continues to pick up.
"Stocks have sharply dropped since late May, with the market
now pricing in a cut of $20 billion in September or October on
the amount of bonds bought every month," said David Thebault,
head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"So in terms of positioning, the risk for equities ahead of
the FOMC is neutral to slightly on the upside, I'd say."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.3 percent lower, at 1,180.21 points, after spending the
session in a tight range. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index ended 0.6 percent lower, at 2,683.98.
Hardest-hit were Spain's IBEX, down 1 percent, and
Italy's FTSE MIB, which slipped 0.9 percent. Banks
UniCredit and BBVA each lost 1.6 percent.
Nokia was among the biggest gainers, up 3.4
percent after an executive from China's Huawei Technologies said
the firm was "open-minded" about the possibility of buying the
Finnish mobile phone group. Huawei later clarified it had no
plans for an acquisition.
Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent surged 6.2
percent after it unveiled an ambitious restructuring plan.
Despite the session's losses for the overall market, the
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's 'fear gauge'
fell 2 percent and hit its lowest level in a week, a sign that
investors were relatively sanguine ahead of the Fed decision.
The Euro STOXX 50 has lost nearly 6 percent in the last
three weeks on worries the Fed could soon start to scale back
its stimulus. Fixed income assets have suffered even more, with
investment data showing a big switch out of credit and bonds.
"Until recently, credit, and especially high yield, was
probably the most popular asset class among yield-deprived
investors, with high levels of inflows giving a reassuring
'feel' of liquidity in the secondary market. But no longer,"
Societe Generale strategist Arthur van Slooten wrote in a note.
"Meanwhile, investors have started to return to cash rather
than to equities as suggested by adepts of the big rotation
thesis."