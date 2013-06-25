REFILE-Dovish bankers lift European shares off 7-month lows

LONDON, June 25 Soothing words from central
bankers in China and the United States calmed investors on
Tuesday and contributed to European shares bouncing off
seven-month lows.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 15.71
points, or 1.4 percent at 1,129.90, having closed at its lowest
since late November 2012 in the previous session spooked by
liquidity worries after the Federal Reserve said it would begin
stimulus withdrawal in the U.S later this year and credit
tightening in China.
"The pullback has been healthy. You could argue that it has
cleared out some of the more speculative (risky) positions,"
Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC,
said.
"One of the problems with quantitative easing is that it is
meant to stimulate the real economy but a lot of the liquidity
pumped in was sitting in the financial sector ... creating the
possibility of assets bubbles building and central bankers were
concerned about that," he said.
Helping calm the storm that had seen European shares fall as
much as 11.4 percent since May 23, China's central bank said
that it would guide rates to reasonable levels and two U.S.
Federal Reserve officials downplayed the notion of an imminent
end to monetary stimulus.