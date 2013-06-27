Europe shares extend rebound as U.S. data reassures

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct

* Upbeat U.S. macro data, Fed's Dudley lift mood

* Equities are in a sweet spot -Octopus Investments

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, June 27 European shares ended higher on Thursday in the wake of upbeat U.S. macro data which further eased worries over whether the world's biggest economy could withstand the winding down of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.

Shares in French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen jumped 5.5 percent after sources told Reuters the founding family has offered to give up control to revive plans for a closer alliance with General Motors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,157.42 points, rallying for the third straight day.

The index is still down 8 percent since late May when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's initial comments on the need to start trimming down the quantitative easing programme sparked a sell-off in equities worldwide as well as in the fixed income market.

"The market has certainly over-reacted on the downside and we think there is a long-term investment opportunity there," said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments.

"We believe that equities are in a bit of a sweet spot, prices are being supported by central bank policy from around the world, we are experiencing fragile nascent growth...we also know that there is a lot of cash on the sidelines."

Data showed on Thursday U.S. consumer spending rebounded in May, while jobless claims fell last week, fuelling expectations economic growth is picking up pace.

Also lifting the mood, William Dudley, head of the New York Federal Reserve, said on Thursday the Fed's asset purchases would be more aggressive than the timeline Bernanke outlined last week if growth and the labour market turn out weaker than expected.

"We're getting signs that U.S. economic growth is gaining traction, the lights are turning green, especially on the consumer side," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities, said.

"Europe is also slowly turning the corner. All in all, this might be the beginning of the end of the five-year crisis, which means it's time to buy stocks for the long term."

The day's rally was broad based, led by shares of big pharma and media companies, which have a strong exposure to the U.S. economy. Roche added 3.4 percent and Publicis gained 3.2 percent.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index gained 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 rose 1 percent.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 0.7 percent to 2,619.86 points, but was capped by a key resistance level, the 200-day moving average, at 2,633.42.