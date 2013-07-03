European shares knocked by political tension, China growth

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.2 at 1145.50
* Portugal's PSI20 slides 6 pct on political worries
* Euro zone bond yields as debt worries resurface
* Tullow Oil lifted by Kenya update
By David Brett
LONDON, July 3 Rising political tension in
Egypt, weak China growth and the resurfacing of debt worries in
Europe were all enough to suppress European equities early on
Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 13.27 points, or 1.2
percent to 1145.50, by 0728 GMT, echoing weakness overnight in
Asia, with miners falling 1.2 percent after data
revealed China's manufacturing growth hit multi-month lows in
June.
Appetite for shares was further dented by concerns that
turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East.
The Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.9 percent to 2,554.17
points having failed to break above the 200-day moving average
and ploughing through short-term support around 2,588 points.
Bond yields in Europe's peripheral countries were rising too
as political problems in the euro zone nations continued to
generate nerves.
Portugal's prime minister refused to accept the resignation
of his foreign minister on Tuesday, raising the stakes in a
political crisis that could derail Lisbon's plan to exit an
international bailout.
Portugal's stock exchange shed 6 percent.
Meanwhile, nervousness over the state of Greece's next
tranche of bail-out money also caused minor tremors among
investors in the banks and insurers, which fell
1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
"With disorder and uncertainty over the political situation
in Egypt threatening stability in the Middle East, and a Greek
deadline looming to prove it can action its bail-out conditions
before receiving the next tranche of aid, volatility is likely
to be high," Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities,
said.
S&P ratings added to the investor angst towards the banks.
It took the knife to ratings for Barclays, Deutsche
Bank and Credit Suisse overnight, cutting
all three to A from A-plus, citing uncertainties over the
outlook of European investment banking models, increasing
regulator risk together with uncertain market conditions going
forward.
Standout performers on the upside included oil services firm
Tenaris which rallied 12.6 percent, with traders
citing talk of a positive ruling in anti-dumping case.
Africa-focused Tullow Oil climbed 2.6 percent after
it hailed a "very successful" exploration programme in frontier
oil country Kenya.
And chip designer ARM Holdings added 1.7 percent
after UBS upgraded its recommendation to "buy" and added to its
key call list on valuation grounds, having fallen 30 percent
from its May peak on earnings worries.