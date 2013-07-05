European shares led down by miners as data sparks Fed concern

* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 1.3 percent
* Nonfarm payrolls beat predictions, increase pressure on
Fed
* Miners lead stocks lower as commodity prices fall
* Banks reverse early gains made after ECB, BoE
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 5 Miners and banks bore the brunt
of a European stock market drop on Friday after a stronger than
expected U.S. jobs report raised expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may soon start to slow its stimulus programme.
Sectors sensitive to changes in economic sentiment led the
market lower, with the basic resources sector down 4.3
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.3
percent at 1,163.55, after non-farm payrolls beat expectations
by 30,000 jobs, raising the prospect of an early end to the U.S.
central bank's asset-buying programme.
Two weeks ago, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal
Reserve expected to start cutting back later this year on the
$85 billion in bonds it is purchasing each month if data
remained encouraging.
The stimulus provided by central banks had fuelled stock
markets to multi-year highs as recently as May, although the
prospect of its withdrawal in the United States has seen the
FTSEurofirst lose 7.5 percent since then.
Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan, said the data
supported the argument for slowing the stimulus programme and
meant the recent trend of good jobs data being bad for equity
markets continued to hold true - suggesting that a return to
more usual dynamics was some way off.
The falls came the session after the FTSEurofirst's biggest
rise in 11 months, as the Bank of England and the European
Central Banks both gave forward guidance that rates would remain
low for an extended period of time.
ECB President Mario Draghi appears in front of the European
Parliament on Monday, and may be pressed for further guidance,
while the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers meets to
discuss the latest tranche of Greek aid.
"We expect the U.S. market to remain robust, and what this
does is put a fire under the heels of European policy makers to
keep their foot firmly on the gas of reform," Lorne Baring.
managing director of B Capital, said.
"They're driven by crisis, it would be good if they were
driven by competition with the United States, for example."
The FTSEurofirst's biggest fallers were all commodity
related, as concerns of the Fed's stimulus programme hit base
and precious metal prices.
Glencore Xstrata fell 6.5 percent, the top faller,
while copper miner Antofagasta and precious metal
miners Fresnillo and Randgold all fell over 5.8
percent.
Banks also fell, closing down 1.4 percent and
reversing early gains, as optimism over continued easy money
after the ECB and BoE meetings dissipated after the U.S. data.