Retreating oil shares drag European stocks lower

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* BG tumbles after third outlook warning in a year
* Italian stocks up as delays seen in Berlusconi decision
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 9 European shares dipped on Monday,
led down by oil stocks which tracked crude prices lower as
expectations receded of an imminent U.S.-led strike against
Syria.
Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Repsol
were down by between 0.7 and 1.3 percent, while Brent
crude fell 1.3 percent to $114.58 a barrel after U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said Syria could avoid a strike by
turning over chemical weapons within a week.
In the same sector, BG was the biggest loser among
European blue chips, tumbling 5.4 percent after slashing its
production outlook for the third time in a year, citing delays
in getting new projects under way in Egypt and Norway.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent at 1,226.47 points by 1442 GMT, retreating
from a 3-1/2 week high hit on Friday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.3 percent at 2,795.26 points.
Oil stocks have outperformed the market since mid-August,
but fading expectations of military action against the Syrian
government prompted investors to cash in profits.
"The Syrian situation is quite volatile and there's some
profit taking on the bets people made when a military action
seemed imminent," said David Thebault, head of quantitative
sales trading at Global Equities.
"The tensions have not disappeared, however, and Syria
remains the biggest risk for the market at the moment."
INVESTOR APPETITE
Italian stocks bucked the trend, with Milan's FTSE MIB
up 0.8 percent, further recovering from recent losses
as investors bet it could take weeks before a special Italian
Senate committee reaches a decision about the potential
expulsion of Silvio Berlusconi from parliament.
Investor appetite for Italian stocks has been rising,
according to UBS, with the bank's clients snapping up Italian
stocks on the back of improving economic data.
UBS's client activity shows Italy enjoying its biggest
inflows in four years, while clients also turned net buyers of
European equities for the first time in six months.
Germany's DAX eked out gains, up 0.03 percent, led
by a 9 percent rally in K+S on speculation that
potash prices won't drop as much as expected following the
breakup of the world's largest producer cartel.
Shares in K+S had plummeted 40 percent after Uralkali
, Russia's largest potash producer, in July predicted a
decline of more then 25 percent in the potash price after
abandoning its export joint venture with Belaruskali of
Belarus.
Elsewhere in Europe, both UK's FTSE 100 index and
France's CAC 40 were down 0.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 11 percent since late June,
supported by improved macro economic data from around the world.
"We still think the global growth picture is improving, so
have viewed market pull-backs due to the Middle East and Fed
tapering concerns as buying opportunities," said Ivor Pether,
senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
"We do need to see the encouraging PMIs in Europe
translating into better EPS (earnings-per-share) growth,
though," Pether added, referring to purchasing managers indexes.