European shares buoyed by telecom takeover talks

* FTSEurofirst 300 gains 0.1 percent
* Vivendi, Telecom Italia and KPN all rise on M&A news
* Focus returns to growth, Fed as Syria situation calms
* FTSEurofirst 0.7 percent away from five year highs
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares edged towards
five-year highs on Thursday, buoyed by merger news in the
telecom sector and more broadly supported by diplomatic
initiatives over Syria.
Vivendi was up 3.1 percent, the top FTSEurofirst
300 riser in early deals, after moving ahead with plans
to spin off its struggling telecom division.
Telecom Italia and KPN both gained 1.4
percent after receiving takeover approaches, less than a month
after Vodafone sold its stake in a joint venture with
Verizon
"Telecoms are very interesting at the moment, the sector is
moving a lot, and when you have one big deal, more usually
follow," Lucas Roux de Luze, sales trader TJM Partners, said,
adding that a calmer outlook for Syria, was helping investors
look for new opportunities in equities.
"It looks like the offer from the Russians (on placing
Syria's chemical weapons under international control) is
working, and while people are still very cautious as the offer
has to be applied, it looks like the focus of investors is back
to fundamentals in Europe."
The index showed little reaction to news that a
western-backed Syrian rebel leadership council had rejected the
Russian plan.
Euro zone industrial production figure for July, due at 0900
GMT, is seen rising 0.1 percent month-for-month.
The FTSEurofirst was up 0.1 percent to 1,248.33 at
0721 GMT, set for its third straight day of gains as it
overcomes recent volatility over tension in the Middle East.
Hopes of growth in Europe helped the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index set its highest closing level
since early July 2011 on Wednesday, while the FTSEurofirst 300
traded within 0.7 percent of May's five-year high.
The gains come a week ahead of an expected scaling back of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monthly bond buying programme.
Roux de Luze said the market was pricing in between $10
billion to $15 billion of tapering, and could rise if the figure
was lower.
"The market has now priced in some tapering, so people are
very bullish now... and even if the Fed is tapering, it's a sign
of growth, and we want the growth."
Among the top fallers was EDF, which dropped 2.4 percent
after a report that Norges IM was selling 13 million shares in
the French energy company.