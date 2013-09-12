Euro zone shares at 2-year highs on economic optimism

* EuroSTOXX 50 hits 2-year highs
* Analysts see economic pick-up boosting corporate profits
* Richemont the top European faller on China weakness
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares held firm on
Thursday, with a key index hitting 2-year highs, bolstered by
stronger-than-expected U.S. data and a clutch of positive
analyst comments on construction and technology stocks.
U.S. weekly jobless claims fell sharply and, though some of
that appeared to be due to technical problems, the data offered
fresh signs of strength in the world's biggest economy
.
Improving performance in the United States was one of the
reasons cited by Citi analysts for starting coverage of
Coloplast with a 'buy', helping send shares in the Danish
healthcare product maker some 3.1 percent higher.
The global economic pick-up also prompted Citi to upgrade
Bouygues, forecasting that its construction arm would
benefit. Shares in the French company added 6.6 percent.
Although more analysts are still cutting forecasts for
European companies than raising them, earnings momentum -
upgrades minus downgrades over the past month - on STOXX Europe
600 has stabilised at just below zero and around its
10-year average, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
"There is a growing amount of evidence that the wider
economy is getting better, companies themselves are a bit more
confident," said Peter Botham, CIO at Brown Shipley.
"What we need now is for earnings forecasts to start going
ahead, and instead of getting downgrades to get upgrades as we
go into the growth cycle," he added, forecasting that rising
profits will drive stock markets higher into next year.
The more positive economic backdrop and accompanying notes
of analyst optimism helped to support the broad European market
on Thursday. The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,247.91 points by
1414 GMT, after rising to its highest level since late May - at
1,250.09 points - earlier in the session.
The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue-chips, meanwhile,
hit 2-year highs at 2,870.18 points.
Gains, however, were capped by international tensions over
Syria and uncertainty over how and when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will scale back its stimulus programme.
On the downside, Swiss luxury goods group Richemont
fell 3.5 percent after five-month sales missed expectations,
with the company reporting weak demand for its high-end watches
in mainland China.
"The luxury sector has not been too bad recently, but it's
unfortunate to see this weakness in the China market, which
hitherto has been so strong," Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG,
said.
"A clampdown on officials' gifting policies - (a practice)
that has been so prevalent in the upper echelons of the Chinese
government - won't help Richemont."