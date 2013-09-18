European shares at five-year highs ahead of Fed taper decision

* FTSEurofirst 300 rose 6.32 points to 1,258.95
* Smiths rallies on special dividend
* Barclays trades ex-rights
* Aberdeen Asset Management fall on MS earnings cut
By David Brett
LONDON, Sept 18 European shares traded at
five-year highs by midday on Wednesday as investors kept their
nerve ahead of an expected first cut to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's economic stimulus programme.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 6.32 points, or 0.5
percent at 1,258.95, by 1014 GMT, just above the five-year
closing high hit on Monday.
The Fed decision will not come until after European markets
close around 1800 GMT but has dominated trade for the past week.
The U.S. central bank is expected to announce it is paring
back its $85 billion monthly purchases of bonds. The latest
Reuters poll forecast a $10 billion reduction, although there is
speculation among traders it could be even less.
Markets remain relatively calm, with volatility - a
crude gauge of investor fear - still near historic lows despite
concerns over how the economy will perform once central banks
begin scaling back their support.
Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said that economic data
was improving but not consistently firm enough for the Fed to be
able to accelerate the stimulus withdrawal, predicting its
balance sheet would still be expanding in a year's time.
Fund managers too appear optimistic about the outcome of the
Fed meeting. Demand for "put options" on the Euro STOXX 50
, used by managers to protect their portfolios
against potential pull-backs, has been fading before September
derivative contracts expire on Friday.
Charts, however, show a bearish technical pattern shaping up
on a number of euro zone indexes including the blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 benchmark. That could signal the start of a
pull-back in the next few days after a sharp three-month rally,
technical analysts warn.
Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers, said only a
cut to stimulus of $15 billion or more - adding $5 billion in
mortgage backed securities to the $10 billion cut in Treasuries
purchases - would be negative for the market in the short term.
"A cyclical recovery remains on track and ... we take the
view that even with a move lower (for equities) this continues
to provide an attractive entry point," he said.
SMITHS RISES
British engineer Smiths Group rose 3.5 percent to
top the list of European risers and was on track for its highest
close in two-and-a-half years after announcing a special
dividend of 30 pence per share in full-year 2013 results.
"(The special dividend) highlights a company fully confident
in outlook, and one that is in the view of Prime Markets set for
further near-term share price growth," said Richard Curr, head
of dealing at Prime Markets.
Barclays traded without the right to buy shares in
its 5.95 billion pound rights issue, falling sharply to 279.79
pence from its official closing price on Wednesday but above the
share's theoretical ex-rights price of 276.2 pence.
French bank BNP Paribas lagged broader gains after
two Belgian business newspapers reported the Belgian government
may sell part of its 10.3 percent stake
That would follow Britain's sale of a 6 percent stake in
Lloyds, up 2.1 percent, which has raised expectations
the state might sell all its stake by mid-2015.
Goldman Sachs' double-upgrade of HeidelbergCement
to "buy" from "sell" lifted the firm's shares 2.2 percent.
Aberdeen Asset Management fell 4.6 percent to the
bottom of leading European and British equity indexes, which
traders attributed to a price target and earnings cut by Morgan
Stanley ahead of the fund firm's trading update.
"We believe consensus underestimates the downside risks from
equity outflows and weak fund performance, which we are becoming
increasingly concerned (despite Sept. bounce) will challenge
future growth," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.