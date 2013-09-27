Adidas rises as European shares edge higher

LONDON, Sept 27 European shares edged up on
Friday, with sportswear group Adidas among the top
gainers, although investors expected a lack of progress in U.S.
budget talks to keep markets in a tight range.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a 5-year high of 1,274.59 points earlier this month, rose by 0.2
percent to 1,260.62 points in early session trading.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also crept up by 0.2 percent to 2,927.95 points.
German group Adidas rose 1.3 percent to feature among the
FTSEurofirst 300's top performing stocks, after its U.S. rival
Nike posted higher sales.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths said
expectations of solid third-quarter results from top European
companies was helping equity markets hold onto solid gains made
this year, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 11 percent since the
start of 2013.
"Third quarter results should be good, in keeping with the
general improvement in major economies," he said.