European shares regain poise thanks to upbeat earnings, China

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, within 10 pts of 5-yr high
* Daimler, Nordic banks rally after results
* Onus on earnings recovery after strong YTD market rally
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 24 European shares recovered poise
on Thursday, climbing back towards five-year highs thanks to a
clutch of strong corporate results and encouraging manufacturing
data from top metals consumer China.
Autos were the top-performing sector, rising 1.7
percent after Germany's Daimler lifted its forecast
for the final three months of the year following a
better-than-expected third quarter. Its shares rose 4.2 percent.
Strong results also boosted financials, with
forecast-beating numbers from Nordic banks DNB and SEB
helping to partly overshadow investment bank weakness
at Credit Suisse.
Adding a note of caution into the earnings season, some
strong results - such as from drugmaker Shire or
industrial group ABB - were helped by lower costs.
Still, investors bet on a further improvement in profits into
the new year.
"In Europe, the outlook could be a bit more mixed or a bit
more negative than the U.S., and sales are falling while
earnings are a bit better, so it's a margins game," Christoph
Riniker, head of strategy research at Bank Julius Baer, said.
"But looking into next year, we still think that earnings
should become better again - roughly 10-11 percent on EuroSTOXX
50 and our quite constructive picture on equities remains
unchanged."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,282.38 points by 1346 GMT, recovering after the
previous session's fall and climbing back towards Tuesday's
five-year highs of 1,291.93.
Miners were also among the top gainers, cheered by
the prospect of an early dividend payout at Fresnillo
and by news that growth in China's private manufacturing sector
hit a seven-month high in October, according to a purchasing
managers' survey.
"The world's second-largest economy picking up steam is
certainly good news for the mining sector, and it looks like the
recent (broader market) rally will continue until the year-end,"
Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
UBS commodity strategists noted upside risks to the house
view and consensus on gold and silver in the year ahead.
The bank preferred precious metals stocks boasting strong
returns and good cost control, like Fresnillo, or industrial
miners with low production costs and the potential to raise
cashflow sharply, namely Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
Others, though, were more cautious on the mining sector,
with Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates forecasting third
quarter earnings will miss consensus by 0.7 percent.
Excluding Thursday's numbers, to-date only 53 percent of
STOXX Europe 600 companies who have reported earnings have
beaten or met forecasts, roughly in line with the last three
quarters.
A strong rally has seen the STOXX 600 re-rate to a
price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 times against a 10-year average
of 12 times, according to Datastream, so focus is falling on
corporate earnings, which are under pressure to justify the
re-rating.
"So far, the year-to-date equity rally remains a multiple
expansion story and doubts arise on how sustainable this can be
in case earnings revisions do not turn around any time soon,"
Deutsche Bank said in a note.