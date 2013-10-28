European shares drift lower, InterContinental weak

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, drifting off 5-year highs
* InterContinental Hotels falls on softer U.S. growth
* Assa Abloy and Aggreko rise after earnings updates
* European funds post record inflows-EPFR
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 28 European shares inched lower on
Monday, with investors wary about placing large bets in the
run-up to U.S. economic data later in the week that could
provide clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale
back its stimulus programme.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at
1,283.34 points by 1622 GMT. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50, meanwhile, was down 0.3 percent at
3,024.64 points.
Volumes were light, at just 70 percent of the 90-day daily
average on the FTSEurofirst 300 - exacerbating market moves -
something traders attributed to the fact Britain's strongest
storm in a decade shut down much of southern England's rail
system on Monday, keeping London traders away from their desks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has been stuck in a holding pattern for
the past week, with the U.S. government shutdown having halted
the release of economic data in October, muddying the picture
for investors looking for signs as to how the economy is faring.
Traders say the focus this week will fall squarely on U.S.
October data, namely ADP employment data on Wednesday and ISM
data on Friday.
"I would suspect people are still waiting for a bit more
data to come out of the United States ... before they start
making any big decisions," Lynnden Branigan, analyst at Barclays
Capital, said.
"I think the market's going to chop around on its side, with
no real general direction for the time being but I think
ultimately it will start to track higher," he said.
He would need the Euro STOXX 50 break through the Oct. 22
high, at 3,056, for confirmation upside traction was taking
hold, at which point he would target 3,077, the 2011 peak.
InterContinental Hotels Group came under pressure,
off 2.1 percent, on the back of softer U.S. growth.
Among gainers, lock maker Assa Abloy and power
company Aggreko climbed 3.7 percent and 6.1
respectively, as Assa Abloy posted third-quarter earnings ahead
of market forecasts, while Aggreko reported a rise in underlying
revenues and trading margins.
The Federal Open Market Committee is unlikely to shift
policy at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Fed awaits
more evidence on the impact of Washington's recent budget battle
on the U.S. economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is just 0.7 percent off five-year highs
set this month, with the uncertainty caused by the U.S.
government shutdown and mixed economic data having fuelled a
view the Fed will delay trimming its stimulus into next year.
JPMorgan Cazenove advised investors to trim back equity
holdings in the near-term to cash in on the rally so far, as a
purely short-term tactical trade.
In the medium-term, many investors expected European stock
markets to rise further, aided by signs of an economic recovery
in Europe.
"I think the directional bias is still upwards even
acknowledging that there has been a material revaluation this
year," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP
Paribas, said.
"Given the macro momentum that we're seeing in the advanced
economies and particularly now Europe and Japan - and one would
expect some sort of reacceleration in the U.S. as the shutdown
distortion passes through - I would have thought that a degree
of optimism on corporate earnings for next year is warranted."
Underscoring this positive sentiment, global investors
poured record amounts of new money into European and Spanish
equity funds in the seven days to Oct. 23, EPFR data showed, as
a political deal to avert an immediate U.S. default made
investors more bullish about the global economy.