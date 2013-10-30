REFILE-Earnings beats help European shares hit fresh 5-year highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 4.36 points at 1,292.42
* Orkla, Next top risers list after earnings beats
* Earnings downgrades slowing - Datastream
* Standard Life falls as results fail to impress
* Fed expected to confirm delay to tapering after market
close
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 30 Upbeat earnings helped European
shares plough ahead early on Wednesday with UK retailer Next and
Norwegian conglomerate Orkla among those reporting better than
expected quarterly results.
Profit beats for the quarter so far have been roughly in
line with the average over the last few quarters - 53 percent of
STOXX Europe 600 companies have met or beaten
expectations.
But after a grim six months in which analysts have steadily
cut forecasts for the next year's earnings, such downgrades are
beginning to slow for every sector on the MSCI Europe index. The
only exception is insurers, which had already been in upgrade
territory.
That is in part the product of an improving European and
global economy, but also of expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will hold fire for a while longer before cutting back
economic stimulus.
"Rhetoric out of the Fed could be that policy will be easier
for longer so if anything there could be a slight dovish
surprise," Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG
Wealth management, said, estimating that equity markets could
potentially rise a further one percent on the back of a dovish
Fed statement, due later on Wednesday.
A majority of U.S. primary dealers said in a Reuters poll
that the recent government shutdown and standoff over raising
the U.S. debt ceiling had significantly impacted the timing of
stimulus reduction by the central bank. The Fed will release a
statement at 1800 GMT after a two-day meeting.
Orkla topped the list of gainers in Europe,
climbing 4.8 percent, and Next added 4.5 percent after
both companies reported earnings ahead of forecasts.
German carmaker Volkswagen rose 4.4 percent
after it posted higher third-quarter operating profit as record
sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche offset costs of an
engineering overhaul.
Norwegian oil major Statoil and Finland's Pohjola
Bank also made early gains after posting decent
results.
Insurer Standard Life, however, fell 1.8 percent
after results with Barclays Capital pointing to the firm's poor
set of revenues and weakness in both its long term savings
business and in its asset management business as reasons to
repeat its "underweight" stance on the company.
By 0733 GMT, the FSTEurofirst 300 had hit a fresh
five-year high, up 4.36 points or 0.3 percent at 1,292.42.
RMG's Richardson cautioned, however, that equity markets, at
the moment, look overbought and the current collapse of
volatility will not last forever and is simply
representative of a complacent market reaction that QE will
remain with us for an extended period of time.