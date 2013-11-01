European shares edge higher, led by Vodafone

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 1 European shares edged higher on Friday, led by heavyweight UK telecom Vodafone after a media report that U.S. peer AT&T was eyeing up a potential takeover bid.
The stock, up 2.3 percent, led gainers across the 0.1 percent stronger pan-Europe FTSEurofirst 300 - at 1,293.74 points by 0803 GMT to trade near five-year high - although volume in the stock was in-line with the index.
Elsewhere, Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3 percent after it said it would create an internal "bad bank" to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets.
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.