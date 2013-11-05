European shares pause near highs, BMW slips

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* STOXX 50 halted by strong resistance level
* BMW drops after lower-than-expected results
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 5 European shares were steady in
early trade on Tuesday, hovering around five-year highs as mixed
results from blue chips and uncertainty in the run-up to an ECB
policy meeting kept investor enthusiasm for equities in check.
Shares in BMW dropped 4.2 percent after the German
carmaker said quarterly profit at its auto unit fell more than
expected, hurt by the cost of new technology and price discounts
in core European markets.
Results were brighter at Beiersdorf, with its
stock up 3.8 percent. The maker of Nivea creams and lotions
lifted its 2013 sales forecast and said it had gained market
share from rivals in Europe.
At 0843 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.04 percent at 1,293.05 points, after
rising as high as 1,297.29 earlier, a level not seen since
mid-2008.
"We shouldn't see much action before Thursday," when the
European Central Bank meets, said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of
research firm 2Bremans.
He said the only near-term catalysts that might spark
further gains were U.S. GDP figures due on Friday and what he
called a "probable" interest rate cut by the ECB on Thursday.
"But investors are starting to worry about a rally that has
mostly been fuelled by central bank action," he added
Recent tame inflation figures in Europe have sparked
speculation about a possible rate cut this week, though all but
one of 23 euro money market traders polled by Reuters expect the
ECB to leave borrowing costs unchanged.
Also supporting the market on Tuesday were overnight signals
from U.S. officials that the Federal Reserve was in no rush to
cut its programme of bond purchases, backing market expectations
that the equity-friendly stimulus will not be trimmed until
early next year.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down
0.05 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.08 percent,
and France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.1 percent, at 3,054.94 points. The index has been
stuck for a week below a strong resistance level at 3,077.24,
which represents a peak hit in early 2011.
Despite that, Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said he
remained positive.
"The trend is quite bullish at the moment, there's just no
sign of weakness," he said.
"At this point, investors who missed the rally so far are
forced to jump in. The upside potential for the next three to
four months is around 6 to 7 percent for indexes."